Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WM, FANG, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM), where a total of 6,754 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 675,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 2,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,400 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 9,514 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 951,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 33,929 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

