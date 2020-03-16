Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WLK, ALNY, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK), where a total volume of 5,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 585,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,500 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 3,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 732,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,500 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 10,398 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WLK options, ALNY options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

