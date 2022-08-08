Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WKHS, WOOF, QLYS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS), where a total volume of 28,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.4% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 12,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,800 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) saw options trading volume of 2,065 contracts, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares or approximately 60% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,300 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
