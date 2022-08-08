Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WHR, JPM, SPG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 4,770 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 477,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 931,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 65,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 4,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,200 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:
And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 8,087 contracts, representing approximately 808,700 underlying shares or approximately 47% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WHR options, JPM options, or SPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
