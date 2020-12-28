Markets
WHR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WHR, IBM, CRWD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 2,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 287,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 661,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 21,008 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 1,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 26,809 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, IBM options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WHR IBM CRWD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular