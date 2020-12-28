Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WHR, IBM, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 2,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 287,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 661,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,200 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 21,008 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 1,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,800 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 26,809 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, IBM options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

