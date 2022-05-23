Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WFC, SPB, HUM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 110,271 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 12,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 1,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 3,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 378,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

