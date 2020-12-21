Markets
WFC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WFC, LRCX, LL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 198,290 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 13,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 7,136 contracts, representing approximately 713,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) options are showing a volume of 2,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 290,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,400 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, LRCX options, or LL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC LRCX LL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular