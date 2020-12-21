Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WFC, LRCX, LL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total volume of 198,290 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 13,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 7,136 contracts, representing approximately 713,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (Symbol: LL) options are showing a volume of 2,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 290,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of LL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,400 underlying shares of LL. Below is a chart showing LL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, LRCX options, or LL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.