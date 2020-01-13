Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WFC, CXO, SPWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 77,315 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 11,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) saw options trading volume of 7,126 contracts, representing approximately 712,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of CXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CXO. Below is a chart showing CXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 12,300 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,400 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, CXO options, or SPWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

