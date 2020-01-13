Markets
WFC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WFC, CXO, SPWR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 77,315 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 11,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) saw options trading volume of 7,126 contracts, representing approximately 712,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of CXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of CXO. Below is a chart showing CXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 12,300 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,400 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WFC options, CXO options, or SPWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC CXO SPWR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular