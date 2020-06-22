Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WDC, FTNT, ILMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 25,970 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring June 26, 2020, with 5,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) saw options trading volume of 7,218 contracts, representing approximately 721,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 3,980 contracts, representing approximately 398,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 987,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, FTNT options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.