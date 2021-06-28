Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WBA, AXP, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total volume of 20,250 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 09, 2021, with 4,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,600 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 15,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 02, 2021, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 10,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

