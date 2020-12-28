Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: W, TDOC, PCH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 15,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 25,106 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH) options are showing a volume of 3,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of PCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,600 underlying shares of PCH. Below is a chart showing PCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, TDOC options, or PCH options

