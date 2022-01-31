Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VSAT, TREE, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total volume of 6,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 662,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 159.8% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) options are showing a volume of 2,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.9% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 27,687 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 132.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 2,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSAT options, TREE options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.