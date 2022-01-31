Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VSAT, TREE, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total volume of 6,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 662,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 159.8% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) options are showing a volume of 2,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.9% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 207,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,900 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 27,687 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 132.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 2,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VSAT options, TREE options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.