Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VLO, TTWO, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 18,991 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,300 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 5,310 contracts, representing approximately 531,000 underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 13,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

