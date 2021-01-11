Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VIR, NBIX, GRWG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vir Biotechnology Inc (Symbol: VIR), where a total of 11,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.5% of VIR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 943,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 10,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VIR. Below is a chart showing VIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Symbol: NBIX) options are showing a volume of 9,905 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 990,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.8% of NBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,900 underlying shares of NBIX. Below is a chart showing NBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) saw options trading volume of 31,004 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 102% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,700 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

