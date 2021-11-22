Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VIAC, DAL, SWKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), where a total volume of 63,484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,800 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 53,959 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 8,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 871,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

