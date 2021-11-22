Markets
VIAC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VIAC, DAL, SWKS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), where a total volume of 63,484 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,800 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 53,959 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 8,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 871,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VIAC options, DAL options, or SWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIAC DAL SWKS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular