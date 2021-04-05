Markets
VIAC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VIAC, ATVI, HOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC), where a total of 280,370 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 28.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 61.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 17,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 26,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) saw options trading volume of 8,308 contracts, representing approximately 830,800 underlying shares or approximately 45% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

VIAC ATVI HOG

