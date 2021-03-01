Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VFC, BLK, K

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 10,517 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,800 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,094 contracts, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) options are showing a volume of 16,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,500 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VFC options, BLK options, or K options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

