Markets
VFC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VFC, BLK, K

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 10,517 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,800 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 3,094 contracts, representing approximately 309,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) options are showing a volume of 16,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 7,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,500 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VFC options, BLK options, or K options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VFC BLK K

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest