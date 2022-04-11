Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: V, AZO, TWTR

Markets
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 76,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 14,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 1,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 174,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 475,082 contracts, representing approximately 47.5 million underlying shares or approximately 83.6% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 36,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

