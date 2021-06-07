Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: USCR, AFG, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in US Concrete Inc (Symbol: USCR), where a total volume of 16,491 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 664.7% of USCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,100 underlying shares of USCR. Below is a chart showing USCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG) saw options trading volume of 27,791 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 571.7% of AFG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of AFG. Below is a chart showing AFG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 146,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 461.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 19,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for USCR options, AFG options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

