Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: URI, CLNE, CI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 3,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 313,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Symbol: CLNE) saw options trading volume of 10,345 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of CLNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,700 underlying shares of CLNE. Below is a chart showing CLNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 8,431 contracts, representing approximately 843,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, CLNE options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.