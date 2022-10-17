Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: URI, CLNE, CI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 3,131 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 313,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Symbol: CLNE) saw options trading volume of 10,345 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of CLNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,700 underlying shares of CLNE. Below is a chart showing CLNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 8,431 contracts, representing approximately 843,100 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,200 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, CLNE options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.