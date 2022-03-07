Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPST, CONN, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 57,062 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 4,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 477,800 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Conns Inc (Symbol: CONN) options are showing a volume of 2,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 242,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of CONN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 539,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CONN. Below is a chart showing CONN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) saw options trading volume of 3,176 contracts, representing approximately 317,600 underlying shares or approximately 43% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 739,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

