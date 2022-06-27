Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPST, BIIB, THO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 30,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,600 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 4,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 483,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,100 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 4,717 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 471,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,500 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, BIIB options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
