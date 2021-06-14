Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPST, ARCB, U

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 52,904 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 8,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,400 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) saw options trading volume of 4,644 contracts, representing approximately 464,400 underlying shares or approximately 99.4% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 4,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,800 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 31,698 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 890,500 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

