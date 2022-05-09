Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPST, AA, CIM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 61,758 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.2% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 1,813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,300 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 51,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,200 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) options are showing a volume of 13,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 12,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

