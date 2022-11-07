Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPS, SIBN, ABC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 13,588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
SI-BONE Inc (Symbol: SIBN) options are showing a volume of 647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 64,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of SIBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,300 underlying shares of SIBN. Below is a chart showing SIBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) saw options trading volume of 4,772 contracts, representing approximately 477,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of ABC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,100 underlying shares of ABC. Below is a chart showing ABC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
