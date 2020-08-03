Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPS, FOXA, KLAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 28,911 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,600 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) saw options trading volume of 21,575 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of FOXA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 7,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 733,800 underlying shares of FOXA. Below is a chart showing FOXA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 6,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 612,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,100 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

