Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UNP, LVS, MNST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 10,995 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,000 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 31,154 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) saw options trading volume of 11,243 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of MNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,400 underlying shares of MNST. Below is a chart showing MNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNP options, LVS options, or MNST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

