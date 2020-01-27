Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UNP, KLAC, TWTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 12,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 2,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,300 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 4,188 contracts, representing approximately 418,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,500 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 53,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

