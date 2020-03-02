Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UNIT, REGN, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), where a total volume of 19,053 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,700 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 7,441 contracts, representing approximately 744,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 317,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 23,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNIT options, REGN options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

