Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, REGN, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 8,128 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 812,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 5,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 556,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,400 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 7,842 contracts, representing approximately 784,200 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,800 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

