Markets
ULTA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, IOVA, LULU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 7,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 743,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) saw options trading volume of 7,834 contracts, representing approximately 783,400 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,500 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 9,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 29, 2019, with 1,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, IOVA options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ULTA IOVA LULU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular