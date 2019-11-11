Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, IOVA, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 7,435 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 743,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) saw options trading volume of 7,834 contracts, representing approximately 783,400 underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,500 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 9,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 29, 2019, with 1,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

