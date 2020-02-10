Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UBER, EEFT, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 182,771 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 12,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Euronet Worldwide Inc (Symbol: EEFT) options are showing a volume of 1,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.6% of EEFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 313,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,600 underlying shares of EEFT. Below is a chart showing EEFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 6,489 contracts, representing approximately 648,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 2,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 278,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

