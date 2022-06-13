Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UAL, SHAK, SI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 63,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 3,653 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,300 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 5,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 507,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 935,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) saw options trading volume of 6,211 contracts, representing approximately 621,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,400 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
