Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UAL, MBUU, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 88,277 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU) options are showing a volume of 670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of MBUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,800 underlying shares of MBUU. Below is a chart showing MBUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 57,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,600 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
