Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UAL, GRWG, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 53,269 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 12,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) saw options trading volume of 6,398 contracts, representing approximately 639,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 9,003 contracts, representing approximately 900,300 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

