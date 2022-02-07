Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UAA, BBY, SYY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA), where a total of 39,225 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 11,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 13,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,400 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) saw options trading volume of 10,731 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of SYY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 2,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,600 underlying shares of SYY. Below is a chart showing SYY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAA options, BBY options, or SYY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

