Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: U, PARR, YETI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 22,821 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.8% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,800 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (Symbol: PARR) options are showing a volume of 3,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 331,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.9% of PARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 288,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares of PARR. Below is a chart showing PARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 7,681 contracts, representing approximately 768,100 underlying shares or approximately 112.2% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

