Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TXN, CPE, RKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total volume of 24,676 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 6,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,000 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Callon Petroleum Co. (Symbol: CPE) saw options trading volume of 9,416 contracts, representing approximately 941,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of CPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,600 underlying shares of CPE. Below is a chart showing CPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 23,688 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
