Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TWTR, TXRH, SCVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 104,653 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 7,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,900 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) saw options trading volume of 4,159 contracts, representing approximately 415,900 underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 576,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Symbol: SCVL) options are showing a volume of 2,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 217,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of SCVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of SCVL. Below is a chart showing SCVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, TXRH options, or SCVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

