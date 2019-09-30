Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TWLO, PXD, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 27,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.6% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 2,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 9,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 968,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 7,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,000 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 45,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 2,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,400 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, PXD options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.