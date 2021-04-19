Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TWLO, HAE, CVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 13,637 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE) saw options trading volume of 2,621 contracts, representing approximately 262,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of HAE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 383,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,600 underlying shares of HAE. Below is a chart showing HAE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) saw options trading volume of 3,628 contracts, representing approximately 362,800 underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,600 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, HAE options, or CVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.