Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TWLO, CLVT, U

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 16,858 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Clarivate plc (Symbol: CLVT) saw options trading volume of 21,314 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of CLVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CLVT. Below is a chart showing CLVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 32,685 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 9,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 943,000 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

