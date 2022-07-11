Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TTD, SONO, AMC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 30,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 9,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 959,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) saw options trading volume of 13,980 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 12,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 214,894 contracts, representing approximately 21.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 23,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

