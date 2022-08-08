Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AXP, RL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total of 24,986 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 162.9% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,900 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 55,963 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 153.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 25,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 4,869 contracts, representing approximately 486,900 underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSN options, AXP options, or RL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
