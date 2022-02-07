Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, DXC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN), where a total volume of 30,697 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 142.2% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,700 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 4,252 contracts, representing approximately 425,200 underlying shares or approximately 68.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,600 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 11,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.5% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,400 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSN options, AAP options, or DXC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

