Markets
TSLA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, PUMP, UPS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 243,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 166.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 12,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP) options are showing a volume of 20,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.5% of PUMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 12,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PUMP. Below is a chart showing PUMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 68,584 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 130% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 5,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, PUMP options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA PUMP UPS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular