Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, PUMP, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 243,249 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 166.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 12,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

ProPetro Holding Corp (Symbol: PUMP) options are showing a volume of 20,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.5% of PUMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 12,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PUMP. Below is a chart showing PUMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 68,584 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 130% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 5,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, PUMP options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.