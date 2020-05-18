Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, MDLA, TECD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 256,657 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 151.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 12,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Medallia Inc (Symbol: MDLA) saw options trading volume of 13,396 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 146.8% of MDLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 912,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 12,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MDLA. Below is a chart showing MDLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tech Data Corp. (Symbol: TECD) saw options trading volume of 6,185 contracts, representing approximately 618,500 underlying shares or approximately 142.5% of TECD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,600 underlying shares of TECD. Below is a chart showing TECD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

