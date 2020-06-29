Markets
TSLA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, ICPT, SPOT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 243,697 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 212.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 16,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) options are showing a volume of 10,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.6% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 35,703 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 89.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 5,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, ICPT options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA ICPT SPOT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular