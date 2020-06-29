Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, ICPT, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 243,697 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 212.1% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 16,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) options are showing a volume of 10,714 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176.6% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,000 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 35,703 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 89.8% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 5,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, ICPT options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

