Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, BA, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 507,717 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 213.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 32,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 139,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 21,292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 17,769 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 105% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

