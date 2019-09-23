Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSLA, AKCA, JBL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 104,455 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019, with 4,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,200 underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AKCA) options are showing a volume of 1,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 151,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.9% of AKCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 151,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of AKCA. Below is a chart showing AKCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) saw options trading volume of 10,447 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 92.6% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring September 27, 2019, with 2,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,300 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

